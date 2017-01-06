Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 1/6/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Bobby Boyd Photography View of the Clinch Mountains, Russell County, Va. × 2 of 10 Expand Patsy Ingle Phillips This photo was taken at Grayson Highlands State Park on January 1, 2017 during Virginia's First Day Hike. × 3 of 10 Expand Riding The Back Roads With Bonita Before the sunrise......At Fox Hunters Paradise overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway with Pilot Mountain, NC in the distance. × 4 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "January Flow"Waterfall, tributary of the Back Fork of Elk River, West Virginia × 5 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Sunburst Sunrise through the old Snow Covered Spruce-Fir Tree.It was a cold but beautiful morning watching the sun come up from the side of Round Bald. I found this lone spruce-fur tree on the side of the mountain and was able to capture a sunstar sunburst shining through it. This made for a beautiful scene with the snow on the tree, ground and the high mountain views.This beautiful early morning sunrise image was photographed from the side of Round Bald in Roan Mountain, TennesseeFor more of our work check out and like our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 6 of 10 Expand Michele Schwartz Random shot from the Blue Ridge Parkway looking towards Wolf Mountain × 7 of 10 Expand Solitary Traveler Photography Brrrr! A flashback to a snowy, frigid, foggy day in subfreezing temperatures on Roan Mountain! It should look quite like this again before the weekend is over with the coming snow! Feel free to share, and you can see more at Solitary Traveler Photography © 2016 Robert Stephens, All Rights Reserved. × 8 of 10 Expand Tony Z Photo Stream through a golden forest. Is it any wonder that we look for magic in the woods? Mill Creek, Giles County, VA × 9 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson The Milky Way in Burkes Garden, Virginiawww.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com × 10 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's "Sunset Silhouette"Taken on top of Allegheny Mountain in Highland County, VirginiaPhoto taken by M&C Photo's Prev Next

