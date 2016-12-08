Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 12/9/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Riding the Back Roads with Bonita Late afternoon on Pilot Mountain, NCMy website, www.ridingthebackroads.com — at Pilot Mountain State Park. × 2 of 10 Expand TDean Photography Foggy Sunrise bathes the valley in a warm glow.Dolly Sods × 3 of 10 Expand Justin Keck Photography I'm not one to post on this page, but I wanted to share what our view has been from the famous local stop, Caesars Head State Park, at least until recently. The smoke is from a wildfire that began on Pinnacle Mountain in upstate South Carolina. At the time of this picture, the fire was around 50% containment, with copters working dusk til dawn carrying water from the reservoir you see in this picture. I am pleased to announce that due to the immense amounts of rain over the past few days, the fire is now at 100% containment after burning for over a full month! Thousands of acres later, we are pleased to hear such news.I'm amazed that such danger can be so beautiful! And am blessed to have witnessed the beauty of nature, as well as the heroic efforts of the firefighters as they fought hard day in and day out to put a damper on the blazes in the area.Feel free to visit more photos at www.justinkeckphotography.smugmug.comAnd go give my page a like as well atwww.facebook.com/justinkeckphotography/ × 4 of 10 Expand Golder Photography I always enjoy seeing the vibrant red plumage of a male Northern Cardinal, but especially when the Season changes from Fall to Winter. I believe that these brillant birds appear to convey a message from our dearly departed loved ones. So when you see a Cardinal, I hope you find peace and comfort in knowing that you are loved and being visited by an Angel from Heaven.Vinton, VirginiaNear the Blue Ridge ParkwayPhoto taken: 12/5/16To see more of our images, please visit our Facebook page Golder Photography. × 5 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Just a Beautiful Waterfall.Although the water level was low when I took these images they are still beautiful. Love how the fall colored leaves are in and around the falls and how the waterfall reflects in the pool below them.These falls are below the main Red Fork falls and are part of a series of 6 waterfalls in the area, a must place to visit and explore. Warning getting to all the falls is very slick, steep and treacherous so you need to be very careful.These falls are located in the Cherokee National Forest, Unicoi, TN.For more of our work check out and like our photo page at https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotosLikes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 6 of 10 Expand Richard Hill This is a shot from the Doughton Park area on the Blue Ridge Parkway × 7 of 10 Expand Jeff Burcher Photography Lindy State of MindI spent a wonderful afternoon and early evening at this ever popular sunset hotspot at Blackwater Falls State Park a few months ago. Lindy Point is one of the more beautiful overlooks in the entire state of West Virginia. If you want to shoot a sunset here in peak fall foliage season, you better arrive at least two hours early if you want to stake out a good spot to shoot. While waiting on the sunset to arrive, I managed to catch a few nice images of some wonderful cloud action over the gorge. Please feel free to share and if you wish, give my page a "Like" as well. Also, please remember that Facebook shows my posts to less than 10 percent of the people who actually took the time to "Like" my page, so don't forget to turn on the "Get Notifications" option if you want to continue to see my posts on your newsfeed as I post them. If you don't, my posts will eventually disappear from your newsfeed. As always, thanks for taking the time to check out my work....it's much appreciated! × 8 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Great Smoky Mountains Sunset.... × 9 of 10 Expand Tony Z Photo Mill Creek Falls, Giles County VA × 10 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson Mabry Mill on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginiawww.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Jeff Burcher Photography

Images by Leiane Gibson

Golder Photography

Richard Hill

J & G Photos

Justin Keck Photography

Riding the Back Roads with Bonita

TDean Photography

Linda Turman

Tony Z Photo

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)