Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 12/2/16

× 1 of 10 Expand Reflection in a Pool The Dolly Sods Vast ExpanseBoulders extend for miles along the rim of the mountain in patterns that are reminiscent of the push and pull of the ocean tide, as if time itself were frozen with Earth caught in the act of upending those giant wind carven slabs into the colorful deciduous shoreline where it meets the distant blue ocean of Mount Storm, a fiery skyline on the horizon to mark the primordial event. Bear Rocks Preserve, Dolly Sods Wilderness Area, Tucker County, West Virginia.http://www.reflectioninapool.com/ — at Dolly Sods Wilderness Area. × 2 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's Taken in Bath County, Virginia. The View is of Bath County Pumped Storage Station and ReservoirTaken by M&C Photo's × 3 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson Sunset in Bluefield, West Virginiawww.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — at East River Mountain Overlook. × 4 of 10 Expand Kevin King Sunset at Lindy Point in Blackwater Falls State Park, WV. × 5 of 10 Expand Passmore Outdoorphotography The Road to Nowhere in the Smoky Mountains. × 6 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Pilot Mountain State Park × 7 of 10 Expand Susan Murphy Mile High Bridge on Grandfather Mountain Saturday. × 8 of 10 Expand Sao Carrapichano Tavares The Magical Forest...The Peaks of Otter, Blue Ridge Parkway, Va × 9 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos Fern Bridge in Kentucky's Carter Caves State Park is a massive and impressive natural formation. Stretching 110 ft., it has 5th largest span in the eastern US and 2nd largest in Kentucky, I seriously think it's one of the hardest arches in the state to shoot and mainly because of the hard contrast between the cliff wall behind the arch and the bright light in the gully out front. Check out my good friend Bryan Janosick at the base if you want to get an idea of scale!Thinking about a print? Feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit www.fultzfotos.com. If interested don't hesitate to contact me at slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.Want to learn more about Kentucky waterfalls? Go to www.kywaterfalls.com and check it out!© 2016 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for stopping by and having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged. Please do not download or use this image for personal use in any way with out the permission of William H Fultz II.— with Bryan Janosick. × 10 of 10 Expand B & D Photography Mountain farms. Prev Next

B & D Photography

Fultz Fotos

Images by Leiane Gibson

Kevin King

Susan Murphy

M&C Photo's

Passmore Outdoor Photography

Reflection in a Pool

Sao Carrapichano Tavares‎

Linda Turman

