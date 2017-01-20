Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 1/20/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "January Morning on Cranberry"The Cranberry River at the Webster/Nicholas County Line within Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia × 2 of 10 Expand Lisa Wilmoth Photography Jeeping on the Blue Ridge Parkway near the VA/NC line. × 3 of 10 Expand Susan Murphy Sunset from Boone, NC × 4 of 10 Expand Vickie Brock Just a Winters day at Table Rock State Park ! × 5 of 10 Expand J & G Photos A Sunstar Sunset from Cades Cove..Man what a difference in weather and temperature from last Sunday 1-8-17 (-3 degrees and snow) to this Sunday 1-15-17 ( 66 degrees and sunshine). I was able to capture this beautiful sunstar sunset scene from the entrance gate of the cove to bring an end to another great day. I hiked out and about in the back woods and saw lots of deer, a few big bucks and even a bear foraging for acorns. (stay tuned for photo images of them later on)Photographed in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For more of our work check out and like our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 6 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson Mash Fork Falls, Camp Creek State Park, West Virginiawww.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com × 7 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia × 8 of 10 Expand Samantha Lawrence Ashley Lake James State Park, Nebo, NC. This past Saturday. Fox Den Loop trail. Enjoy. × 9 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos Feeling severely under the weather tonight, got myself a strong cold that's kicking my butt so a quick post and run of Gray's Arch in Kentucky's Red River Gorge. Shot almost a year ago today when 18 inches was dumped on central Kentucky. Yep, we hiked 5 miles in a foot and 1/2 of snow, my good friend Chris and I did. I think it was worth it.High quality prints are available for this image and most others! Please, feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.Want to learn more about Kentucky waterfalls? Go towww.kywaterfalls.com and check it out!© 2015 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for stopping by and having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged. Please do not download or use this image for personal use in any way with out the permission of William H Fultz II. × 10 of 10 Expand Sandy Berry A Beautiful snowy day at Cyrus McCormick Farm. Raphine, Va. Prev Next

