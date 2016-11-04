Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 11/4/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Paul Malcolm Photography "Always and Again"A short walk from the parking area gets you to Hooker Falls in Dupont State Forest. This was my favorite vantage point for viewing the falls. The waterfall was in the shade, but the late afternoon sun highlighted the golden color of the Autumn leaves in the foreground. × 2 of 10 Expand Wahoo Photography Taking in the beauty of an autumn sunset at Shenandoah National Park × 3 of 10 Expand Kevin King Sunset at Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia. × 4 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "October's Last"West Virginia Sunrise × 5 of 10 Expand Sallie J. Woodring Photography Beautiful sunset Tuesday night from Old Beech Mtn. Still lots of color in this incredible spot. From Sallie J. Woodring Photography × 6 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Fence and Fall Colors...Just love this log fencing and beautiful fall colors that is leading you up the hill towards the big blue sky, all made a beautiful fall scene.Photo shot off of I-26 lookout on the North Carolina side heading back up the mountain towards Tennessee.For more of our work check out and like our photo page at https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotosLikes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 7 of 10 Expand Paula Tate A foggy fall morning on the James River in Botetourt County, VA × 8 of 10 Expand Steve Hammer Autumn Sunrise at the Peaks of Otter. × 9 of 10 Expand Jeff Burcher Photography Mabry Mill - Revisited.Here's another shot, taken right around sunset, of the iconic Mabry Mill from my most recent trip to Virginia. Please feel free to share and if you wish, give my page a "Like" as well. Also, please remember that Facebook shows my posts to less than 10 percent of the people who actually took the time to "Like" my page, so don't forget to turn on the "Get Notifications" option if you want to continue to see my posts on your newsfeed as I post them. If you don't, my posts will eventually disappear from your newsfeed. As always, thanks for taking the time to check out my work....it's much appreciated! × 10 of 10 Expand Kelly Lambert Photography Brinegar Cabin along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. Prev Next

Which one's your favorite this week?

