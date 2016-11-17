Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 11/18/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Wahoo Photography Magical Autumn Sunset at Ravens Roost Overlook in Virginia × 2 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Sunset and Reflections off of Sparks Lane..There's nothing like watching the sunset in Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountains, on this evening the colors were vibrant pink, orange and yellow with some blue sky in-between which made for this beautiful scene from the bank of Abrams creek on Sparks Lane. Even though the water level is very low the reflections of the trees and color in the water was a bonus.This image was shot in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For more of our work check out and like our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotosLikes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 3 of 10 Expand Lookout Mountain Photography This is the Shadow Of The Bear at Whiteside Mountain near Cashiers, NC. × 4 of 10 Expand Passmore Outdoor Photography Nantahala National Forest, NC. × 5 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's "Above it All"Taken on top of Allegheny Mountain in Highland County, Virginia × 6 of 10 Expand Sao Carrapichano Tavares Fall is beautiful even when subtle...Peaks of Otter, Blue Ridge Parkway, Va × 7 of 10 Expand B and D Photography FABULOUS Sunrise on a Mountain farm. × 8 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson A foggy morning at Grayson Highlands State Park in Virginiawww.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com × 9 of 10 Expand Kevin King "Shining Through"The morning sun shines through an otherwise overcast sky to light up a portion of the Blackwater Canyon in West Virginia. × 10 of 10 Expand Roanoke Bagel Company You don't have to go far for fall beauty in Roanoke. This is in the Wasena area in the Evergreen Burial Park. Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

