Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 11/11/16

Good Friday Morning!We've had a few discussions about how "we don't win them all" over the last few weeks. Our ethic has always been "the prettiest thing we see today" - but we go on plenty of trips and hikes and bushwhacks that don't end up where we thought they would, or the conditions are bad, or the hike never-quite-pays-off, or the terrain and typically rhodo generally beat us back.Today I'll tell the story of how we "won", and next week I'll tell the story of how we didn't. :)On this particular day, we had already put in work. 8+ miles of dead-reckoning hiking through some pretty rough terrain on the backside of Dolly Sods. We got back to base, looked at the clock, and thought about a hike we had looked at but never done - the trail description says 2 miles, strenuous. We said, "two miles, psshhh, we got this!" and took off. This trail was *straight-up*. Steep, muddy, slick. I knew I was pushing Carmen hard - she mentioned that I was "chasing light" up this mountain, and I was trying to talk her into eating the "emergency biscuit" that she had in the top of her pack all day to give her the fuel she needed to finish. Upward, upward, upward, to the point that we started joking that the person who measured the distance had to be wrong - and then I could see the plateau starting to open up. A short scramble up a small rock face, and we broke onto the top of the mountain, and could see this little feature of rocks at the "peak". We pushed through the blueberry-mountain-laurel thicket, and climbed up - and this was the payoff. We arrived at the peak at -exactly- the right moment, and were able to bask in this glory until the sun dropped behind the ridge.Then we hauled tail off the top to get back to a real trail before the pitch-black dark set in (the top of Dolly Sods by headlamp is a very disorienting place).We are always looking for chances to say "yes". To try just a little harder, to do something we haven't done. My dad told me once that his goal for most of his days was to do something he loved, and go to bed tired. We definitely did that this day.Sunset on the Allegheny Front (The Day We Won) - West Virginia(C)2016 Samuel Taylor Photography, All Rights Reserved