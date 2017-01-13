Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 1/13/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Theresa Hussmann Rasmussen Sunset over the Blue Ridge × 2 of 10 Expand J & G Photos A Snowy Sunstar Sunset from the Abrams Creek Crossing on Sparks Lane!They had scraped the roads about 2:00pm on Saturday afternoon and they started to freeze up later on that evening especially on the shaded backside of the loop road. We had been walking over 9 hours in the snowy cove and Bill Lea, Jessie Helton and I decided to cut back across Sparks Lane since the road was covered in ice and all we were doing was slipping and sliding with every footstep. Our vehicles were parked at the main gate and this way we would have better traction on the gravel road and we ended up walking the horse fields back up to the gate. This beautiful snowy sunstar sunset scene from Abrams creek crossing that I captured is the end result from making that detour and I am so glad that we did.Photographed in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For more of our work check out and like our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own. × 3 of 10 Expand Bob Stough Photography Sunrise after the StormDawnlight flowers over the far ridges after a long snowstorm on top of North Fork Mountain in West Virginia. Please share if you like it and give a like to my FB photo page. https://www.facebook.com/bobstoughphotography/ × 4 of 10 Expand Wahoo Photography Sunday's first light in frigid Central Virginia × 5 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Deer Walks at Dawn"~ West Virginia ~If you like what you see, please share. If you enjoy this page, please consider inviting your friends × 6 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Photography Sunset in Indian Valley, Floyd County, Virginia × 7 of 10 Expand Puff's Pics Foggy winter morning in Monterey, VA...Taken by Doug Puffenbarger 1/11/17 × 8 of 10 Expand Kevin King Waterfall along Shays Run as viewed from the Pendleton Point overlook in Blackwater Falls State Park. × 9 of 10 Expand EarthCaptured Photography Waterfall hunting in the snow at hooker falls at DuPont state forest yesterday. Today's adventure may be better than yesterday's !! Depends on if I make it out of this warm bed.— at DuPont State Forest. × 10 of 10 Expand Jason Rinehart Man do I love a great snowy, cold Virginia day... What a beautiful day outside to get out and explore in.... Botetourt county Virginia 01/07/2017 Snow storm Helena.... Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below.

Which one's your favorite this week?

