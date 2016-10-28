Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/28/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
Golder Photography
Upper Sols Creek Falls--Finding this waterfall was a memorable experience. It required following a sometimes hidden path, three creek crossings, and a creek walk to get to this peaceful sanctuary.Nantahala National Forestnear Lake Toxaway, North CarolinaPhoto taken: 10/17/16
Joey Farley
Newfound Gap, looking toward Cherokee NC. Great Smoky Mountains National Park. — with Renee Meador Farley.
John R. Hastings Sr
Fall in Dupont Forest
Neil Robinson
Early morning near MM 225 at High Piney Spur.
Paul Malcolm Photography
"Poem Without Words"Here is one more forest road dressed in Autumn colors. This is Forest Road 475B, off of HWY 276, south of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.
Reflection In a Pool
The Highland Scenic Highway in Autumn Colorful Fall foliage adorns the mountains as West Virginia's scenic Highway 150 cuts through the mountain ridges taking visitors through some of the best scenery in the state. — at Pocahontas County, WV.
Rick Money
Elk Garden: Whitetop Mountain; Grayson County, Virginia : October 20, 2016
Sao Carrapichano Tavares
Mabry Mill (milepost 176.2), Blue Ridge Parkway
Thomas R. Fletcher Photography
"Morning on the River"Williams River, Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia
Wangdu Gurung Photography
Sunset at Dolly Sods. WV
