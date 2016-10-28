Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/28/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 12 Expand Golder Photography Upper Sols Creek Falls--Finding this waterfall was a memorable experience. It required following a sometimes hidden path, three creek crossings, and a creek walk to get to this peaceful sanctuary.Nantahala National Forestnear Lake Toxaway, North CarolinaPhoto taken: 10/17/16 × 2 of 12 Expand Joey Farley Newfound Gap, looking toward Cherokee NC. Great Smoky Mountains National Park. — with Renee Meador Farley. × 3 of 12 Expand John R. Hastings Sr Fall in Dupont Forest × 4 of 12 Expand Neil Robinson Early morning near MM 225 at High Piney Spur. × 5 of 12 Expand Thank You! Sign Up To Stay In Touch!

Paul Malcolm Photography "Poem Without Words"Here is one more forest road dressed in Autumn colors. This is Forest Road 475B, off of HWY 276, south of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. × 7 of 12 Expand Reflection In a Pool The Highland Scenic Highway in Autumn Colorful Fall foliage adorns the mountains as West Virginia's scenic Highway 150 cuts through the mountain ridges taking visitors through some of the best scenery in the state. — at Pocahontas County, WV. × 8 of 12 Expand Rick Money Elk Garden: Whitetop Mountain; Grayson County, Virginia : October 20, 2016 × 9 of 12 Expand Sao Carrapichano Tavares Mabry Mill (milepost 176.2), Blue Ridge Parkway × 10 of 12 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Morning on the River"Williams River, Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia × 11 of 12 Expand Wangdu Gurung Photography Sunset at Dolly Sods. WV × 12 of 12 Expand

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

