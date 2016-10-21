Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/21/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
1 of 12
Anita Layman Stevens
Sun rays coming through the trees on a cold foggy morning in West Virginia!!!!!
2 of 12
Carol R. Montoya Fine Art Photography
Another view of Crabtree Falls off the Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina. Mile Marker 339.5http://fineartamerica.com/featured/blue-ridge-parkway-crabtree-falls-in-autumn-carol-r-montoya.html#BlueRidgeParkway #NPS #waterfall #Crabtreefalls
3 of 12
Danny Redd Photography
4 of 12
Eileen Neubauer Lam
I want to share this photo I took in September at the Sunflower Festival at Beaver Dam Farm in Buchanan, VA.
5 of 12
Joey Farley
Cades Cove Tennessee sunset. 10/19/16.
6 of 12
Get Your FREE E-Newsletters Today!
Filled with exclusive updates, breathtaking photos, and more!
7 of 12
Kelly Lambert Photography
Fall at the Mabry Mill along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. Kelly Lambert Photography
8 of 12
Sallie Woodring
Incredible sunset tonight from Grandfather Mtn. The colors in the High Country of NC are close to peak! From Sallie J. Woodring Photography.
9 of 12
Sandra Lynn Hoilman Photography
Fall On The Parkway~Oct 17, 2016 — at Julian Price Lake.
10 of 12
Sandy Berry
Autumn Beauty from the top of Humpback Rock, Blue Ridge Parkway.
11 of 12
Terri 'n Doug Puffenbarger
Beautiful row of Maple Trees on Monterey Mountain, Monterey, VATaken by Doug Puffenbarger
12 of 12
Thank you for visiting!
Get more great content like this all year long by subscribing today for as little as $10.95. We appreciate your support!
In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!
Which one's your favorite this week?
Anita Layman Stevens
Carol R. Montoya Fine Art Photography
Eileen Neubauer Lam
Sandra Lynn Hoilman Photography
Sandy Berry
(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)
Comments (1)Comment Feed
Favorite Facebook Photos 10/21/16
Melinda 62 days ago