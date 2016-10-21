Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/21/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

Anita Layman Stevens

Sun rays coming through the trees on a cold foggy morning in West Virginia!!!!!

Carol R. Montoya Fine Art Photography

Another view of Crabtree Falls off the Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina. Mile Marker 339.5http://fineartamerica.com/featured/blue-ridge-parkway-crabtree-falls-in-autumn-carol-r-montoya.html#BlueRidgeParkway #NPS #waterfall #Crabtreefalls

Danny Redd Photography

Eileen Neubauer Lam

I want to share this photo I took in September at the Sunflower Festival at Beaver Dam Farm in Buchanan, VA.

Joey Farley

Cades Cove Tennessee sunset. 10/19/16.

Kelly Lambert Photography

Fall at the Mabry Mill along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. Kelly Lambert Photography

Sallie Woodring

Incredible sunset tonight from Grandfather Mtn. The colors in the High Country of NC are close to peak! From Sallie J. Woodring Photography.

Sandra Lynn Hoilman Photography

Fall On The Parkway~Oct 17, 2016 — at Julian Price Lake.

Sandy Berry

Autumn Beauty from the top of Humpback Rock, Blue Ridge Parkway.

Terri 'n Doug Puffenbarger

Beautiful row of Maple Trees on Monterey Mountain, Monterey, VATaken by Doug Puffenbarger

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Anita Layman Stevens

Carol R. Montoya Fine Art Photography

Danny Redd Photography

Eileen Neubauer Lam

Joey Farley

Kelly Lambert Photography

Sallie Woodring

Sandra Lynn Hoilman Photography

Sandy Berry

Terri 'n Doug Puffenbarger

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)

Favorite Facebook Photos 10/21/16


Favorite Photo:

Fall at the Mabry Mill along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. Kelly Lambert Photography

Melinda 62 days ago

