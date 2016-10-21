Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/21/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

Anita Layman Stevens Sun rays coming through the trees on a cold foggy morning in West Virginia!!!!! 

Carol R. Montoya Fine Art Photography Another view of Crabtree Falls off the Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina. Mile Marker 339.5

Danny Redd Photography

Eileen Neubauer Lam I want to share this photo I took in September at the Sunflower Festival at Beaver Dam Farm in Buchanan, VA.

Joey Farley Cades Cove Tennessee sunset. 10/19/16.

Kelly Lambert Photography Fall at the Mabry Mill along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. Kelly Lambert Photography

Sallie Woodring Incredible sunset tonight from Grandfather Mtn. The colors in the High Country of NC are close to peak! From Sallie J. Woodring Photography.

Sandra Lynn Hoilman Photography Fall On The Parkway~Oct 17, 2016 — at Julian Price Lake.

Sandy Berry Autumn Beauty from the top of Humpback Rock, Blue Ridge Parkway.

Terri 'n Doug Puffenbarger Beautiful row of Maple Trees on Monterey Mountain, Monterey, VATaken by Doug Puffenbarger

