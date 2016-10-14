Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/14/16

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

Bob Stough Photography High Plains MorningDawn lights the high meadows of the Roaring Plains in West Virginia as the night clouds still shroud the deep valley of the North Fork of the Potomac River. Please share if you like it and give a like to my FB photo page. https://www.facebook.com/bobstoughphotography/ Byron Robinson The Autumn leaves in the Mountains look like Christmas ornaments. :) B and D Photography Greg Kiser "Gnarled Centurion"...This tree along the BRP was just too awesome to pass by. The sky is courtesy of Hurricane Matthew.www.gkiserphotography.com Jeff Burcher Photography Right Place...Right Time.Friday was a rainy, gloomy, gray day down in West Virginia's New River Gorge. I saw the sun for a grand total of one minute the entire day. Fortunately for me, I was standing at one of the most beautiful places on earth, with camera at the ready, when it made it's brief appearance. Sometimes timing is everything. Please feel free to share and if you wish, give my page a "Like" as well. Also, please remember that Facebook shows my posts to less than 10 percent of the people who actually took the time to "Like" my page, so don't forget to turn on the "Get Notifications" option if you want to continue to see my posts on your newsfeed as I post them. If you don't, my posts will eventually disappear from your newsfeed. As always, thanks for taking the time to check out my work....it's much appreciated! Kathie Gregory Childers Reflections of Fall" - October 10, 2016 near mile marker 296."Reflections of Fall"#Autumn #BlueRidgeParkway #Fall❋ website: https://www.facebook.com/sundaydriverphotography❋ © 2016 Kathie Childers Photography - All Rights Reserved.❋❋ Please show your support by sharing (this post) ❋❋ LOVE comments. I read every comment and appreciate them so much❋❋ Likes tell me you enjoy my work, the more likes the better! ❋❋ Prints Available without logo, Please message me❋ PLEASE Do not remove my logo or © ❋— in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Kristi LeAnn Parsons Sometimes... a foggy and rainy walk with friends.. in our gorgeous mountains, is exactly what the soul needs! ❤️ — at Purchase Knob. Mindy Armstrong Allegheny Mountain Scenic View, Highland County, Va Samuel Taylor Photography Good Friday Morning!It's been a tough couple of weeks, and we're trying to start "getting back on the horse" today. I picked todays image for a few reasons - it's one of my favorite images, evoking a good memory, from a great trip. It was -soaking- wet with dew this morning - so wet it might as well have rained. We were up before the sun to see the expected show, and the sunrise did not disappoint. We huddled up and had camp coffee and got soaking wet - and were very, very happy when the sun rose enough to start to warm and dry us. But, separately, I wanted a sunrise photo today to remind that the sun does come up, and there are beautiful mornings ahead of us, if we can find the strength to face them and enjoy them. We will keep getting up. We must. We aren't the kind to waste things, or squander opportunities - they come hard-won enough not to do that.To everyone who has had a kind and supportive word the last few weeks, thank you. To the Morgantown folks, come see us at the Apothecary tonight for the 2016 Morgantown Arts Walk, should be a good and fun time. We Do More Before Breakfast (North Fork Mountain Sunrise) - West Virginia(C)2016 Samuel Taylor Photography, All Rights Reserved Susan Murphy Watching the sunset in Boone, NC tonight. Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Morning in the Highlands"~ West Virginia ~

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Bob Stough Photography

Byron Robinson

Greg Kiser

Jeff Burcher Photography

Kathie Gregory Childers

Kristi LeAnn Parsons

Mindy Armstrong

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

Samuel Taylor Photography

Susan Murphy

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)