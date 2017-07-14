Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 7/14/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
1 of 10
J & G Photos
Roan Highlands Sunburst Sunset...Timing is everything when photographing out in nature as you have to be in the right place at the right time to capture some spectacular images. My friend and photographer Derrick Hamrick and I were off to the side of round bald up on Roan Mountain photographing the Gray's Lilies. It was getting close to sundown so we started heading back across the ridge to try and get some sunset images before we went home and as we came up on top of the ridge we saw the sun peaking through the cluster of trees on the left. This cluster of trees is a popular spot for Appalachian Trail and or through hikers to seek shelter and or rest and enjoy the views from the roan highlands. The sun was going down fast so I maneuvered around to try and compose the shot with the sun peaking through the trees and the mountains and colors in the sky. This is the result and one of my favorite images using our Canon 7D Mark II camera with our Tokina 2.8 wide angle 11-16mm lens which has 9 blades and will give you the 18 starburst effect when photographing the sun.This was photographed from the Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TennesseeFor all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photo or copyright and use it as your own.
2 of 10
Samuel Taylor Photography
Good Tuesday Morning!Just back from an incredible weekend with family, and while I had been thinking of running this image today for a few days, the title of it rings more true after the weekend than it did before. This image is titled "Times Like These Are Fleeting" - and when I first captured the image, and thought about the title, I was thinking about how I have loved, for as long as I can remember, the "little things" in the mountains that happen every year. The blooming of the trilliums and the mountain laurel, seeing the fireflies, watching the leaves change, the first snow, daffodils - and how I caught them, but didn't really ponder how short they actually were until I was much older.After spending the weekend with great folks, but folks that were hit with immense tragedy in the last year, it took on new meaning. We talk a lot in these pages about "getting out and doing it", and "spending time on the things and folks that matter" - and it really hit home that those times can be fleeting as well. We always hear that "tomorrow is not promised" - but did you spend your day doing something that made you happy? That made the world better? If not the whole day, did you do something truly good, however you can define that? Did you make a little memory, or have an experience? My daughter and I stood in the rain pondering a double rainbow this afternoon - I'm not kidding - and I was honestly, truly grateful for that moment, and was aware of how short it was going to be.Thanks to all of y'all for your support and feedback on the upper Blackwater piece, it was incredible! We have some pretty cool stuff coming up, I'm excited to share it with y'all. If you haven't seen it yet, I'll post link in the comments.Times Like These Are Fleeting - West Virginia(C)2017 Samuel Taylor Photography, All Rights Reserved
3 of 10
Doug Puffenbarger
Beautiful rolling hills in the Blue Grass Valley! :)By Doug Puffenbarger
4 of 10
Paula Tate
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains is Smith Mtn Lake in Virginia, and it was a "jewel" of a sunrise yesterday 7/8/17. by Paula Tate
5 of 10
M&C Photo's
"Somewhere over the Rainbow"Taken from Allegheny Mountain in Highland County, VirginiaPhoto by M&C Photo's
6 of 10
Johan Hakansson Photography
~ Heart of the Mountain ~Johan Hakansson PhotographyCaptured along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Mount Mitchell State Park.
7 of 10
Susan Murphy
Raven Rocks Over Look on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
8 of 10
Reflection in a Pool
Raising the Milky WayA bare hawthorn tree, silhouetted against the night sky and the mountains illuminated by a passing vehicle, appears to be pushing the Milky Way across the night sky tinged green by the atmospheric airglow in Canaan Valley of Tucker County, West Virginia.Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/reflectioninapool — at Canaan Valley.
9 of 10
Greg Kiser Photography
This is aptly called "Moonset", because it is of the full moon setting over Doughton Park Sunday morning. The sunrise was less than spectacular with no clouds in the sky, but the Western sky was alive with the Belt of Venus. That was where I chose to point the camera. I've always liked these trees at the entrance to the picnic area, and they made for the perfect location for this shot. You can view more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on Facebook at Greg Kiser Photography.
10 of 10
Linda Turman
Mount Rogers, Grayson County, Virginia
In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!
Which one's your favorite this week?
Doug Puffenbarger
Linda Turman
(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)