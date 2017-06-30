Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 6/30/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Dawn on the Summer Solstice"~ West Virginia ~ × 2 of 10 Expand Jeff Burcher Photography Wiseman's View RevisitedOn the last day of my North Carolina trip last month, I drove on over to the Linville Gorge and awaited the sunrise at Wiseman's View. I couldn't think of a more relaxing and enjoyable way to spend the morning. I took a few hours walking from one overlook to the next, shooting as many compositions as I could think of. Just before leaving, I turned around and took one final shot before walking back up the trail to the Jeep....and the long drive back home to Ohio. As always, please feel free to share and if you haven't already done so, give my page a "Like" and don't forget to click on the Get Notifications option to ensure my posts will appear on your newsfeed. Milky Way over Bedford CountyIf you're familiar with western Bedford County and US 460 you will know there is a huge fuel farm in Montvale, Va. Those string of lights, in the lower right below the horizon, is the fuel farm. And, if you look closely at the horizon you will notice a "notch" to the right of a (white) light tower. The notch or gap is where the dam at Smith Mountain Lake is located — at Pine Tree Overlook.

Sunset over the Blue Ridge Mountains after a rainy summer afternoon, Blue Ridge, GA.

Summer Sunset. Near Moses Cone on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A Roan Mountain Sunburst Sunset with the Beautiful Gray's Lilies...Gray's Lilies grow in high elevation southern Appalachian Mountains. The wildflowers display red and orange coloring with dark spots on the interior. Gray’s Lilies generally bloom in late June and early July, preferring open, highly lit areas that are relatively protected. The primary pollinators of Gray’s Lilies are Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds. Gray’s Lilies are named after Asa Gray, the father of American Botany, who discovered this wildflower in 1840; they can go by a number of other aliases as well, including Bell Lily, Roan Lily, and Roan Mountain Lily. Seeds are typically dropped from the parent and thus, without the aid of very strong winds, Gray’s Lilies can be found in fairly tight clusters. If you find one, scan the area and you’re likely to see a few more. It’s not uncommon for folks to walk right past these little guys as the grand scale of scenery along the Appalachian Trail in the Roan Highlands is highly distracting!The Roan Highlands is a series of temperate grassy mountain balds along the Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee state borders and they are home to the Gray’s Lily. Of only three states where this wildflower can be found (Southwestern Virginia, Eastern Tennessee, and Western North Carolina), the Roan Highlands are the “largest extant natural population of the species” making the Roan balds an incredibly important resource for the ongoing health and survival of the Gray’s Lily. Gray’s Lilies have been assigned a Global Heritage Ranking of G3, meaning that they are “globally vulnerable to extirpation or extinction.” Federally, the Gray’s Lily is a species of concern in the United States. Tennessee labels the Gray’s Lily as endangered, Virginia as very rare and imperiled, and North Carolina as a special concern; threatened. Perhaps of greater importance, though, is their habit, the temperate grassy mountain balds of the Roan Highlands.This was photographed from the Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, Tennessee West Virginia's Sandstone Falls is one of my favorite places on earth. It's a place where you can just sit for hours relaxing to the roar of 1000's upon 1000's of gallons of water rushing by without a care in the world. As a photographer I often get caught up in shooting a falls, but here I take many breaks and just stand in awe, staring at the power before me. I always feel such a cleansing feeling deep into my soul when I visit this beautiful natural wonder. I call it therapy.

Twilight on the Parkway overlooking Botetourt Co, VA Fallen, Blue Ridge MountainsFallen but not forgotten! Spent rhododendron petals lead the way up this path in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. What an absolutely serene evening this was. I weathered a pretty gnarly storm that ran everyone else off so I had this evening all to myself. The crisp cool air was still and the woods were quiet as the evening sun filtered in through the canopy. A gift from above!

