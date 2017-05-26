Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 5/26/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Mary Lynne Wolfe Sunset on the parkway near Asheville. My friend and I set up tripods and soon people started stopping to check out the view and chat; in no time, an impromptu party was happening and we made a number of new friends! × 2 of 10 Expand Riding the Back Roads with Bonita A most beautiful sunset last week at Doughton Park, NC on the Blue Ridge Parkway.My website, www.ridingthebackroads.com × 3 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography This is "Noble Intentions" and it was shot just after the sun dipped behind the clouds right after sunrise. Everything to the West in Doughton Park was bathed in a wonderful purple glow. The rocks took on the same tones, and made a perfect picture! You can view more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on facebook at @gkiserphotography. × 4 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Sweet William and Barn"This lovely, colorful spring scene of blooming Sweet William is found along the Williams River Scenic Backway.~ West Virginia ~If you like what you see, please share. If you haven't done so, a "like" on this page would be greatly appreciated. If you think your friends would enjoy seeing the beauty presented here, please consider inviting them to this page. × 5 of 10 Expand Terry Barnes View from Water Rock Knob - Blue Ridge Parkway....© Terry Barnes × 6 of 10 Expand Stephanie Hensley Photography I just loved this dramatic sky as rainstorms rolled in.. turned out to be one of my favorite landscapes so far. Feel free to like and share! × 7 of 10 Expand Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography Oxbow Lake, St Paul, Va. Clinch River days are coming up fast. June 1st-3rd. × 8 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Babcock State Park in West Virginia — at Babcock State Park. × 9 of 10 Expand Golder Photography Lemon Falls located near Balsam Grove, NC is a well hidden gem. It is easily accessible, however, not as widely known due to no signage, or markers. It is definitely a beauty when water flow is up.Photo Taken: 4/30/17 × 10 of 10 Expand Terri Puffenbarger Storm moving across the mountains.Taken from Shenandoah Mountain in Highland Co.By Terri Puffenbarger Prev Next

