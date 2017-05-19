Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 5/19/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
Lookout Mountain Photography
Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail - Gatlinburg, TN - 4/22/17
Images by Leiane Gibson
"Rhododendron Sunset"The West Virginia state flower stands high on the mountainside above New River Gorge.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — in Edmond, West Virginia.
Stephanie Hensley Photography
The azaleas are starting to bloom so beautifully along the Blue Ridge Parkway here in NC! Every year the chase for these flowers brings me so much joy - it was the perfect way to spend Mother's Day. Feel free to like and share.
Linda Turman
Sunset in my driveway last night...Virginia
Tyler Penland
Rhododendron blooming on Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge. :)
Wahoo Photography
The beauty of spring in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains
Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography
Big Tumbling Creek. Southwest Va.
Susan Murphy
Flat Top Trail at Moses Cone
Thomas R. Fletcher Photography
"Crupperneck Bend of the Gauley River"Nicholas County, West Virginia
Richard Hill
Hanging Rock State Park in b&w
