Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 5/12/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos!

× 1 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Mountain Sunset"~ Blue Ridge Mountains ~#BlueRidgeDayMy goal is to capture and present the beauty that surrounds us. Please feel free to share my work with your friends and family. If you haven’t done so already, a “like” on my photo page would be greatly appreciated.All likes and shares appreciated. If you like what you see here, chances are your friends may too. Please share this page with those you think may enjoy it.Images are available to license for editorial and advertising usage. Contact me for licensing information. Prints are available on my fine art site. http://thomas-r-fletcher.pixels.com/ × 2 of 10 Expand Richard Hill The Devil's Bathtub, Duffield,Va. × 3 of 10 Expand Paul Malcolm Photography ~Finishing Strong~A strong and beautiful ending of the day at Cowee Mts. Overlook, Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina. Feel free to share. Give my page a "Like" if you haven't done so already. Thank you. × 4 of 10 Expand Tyler Penland Sunset from Mt. Mitchell on May 2nd . × 5 of 10 Expand Brandi Thompson: Photographer Sunset at Raven's Roost, Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia. × 6 of 10 Expand Bobbie Swan Beautiful sunrise at Mash Fork falls, Camp Creek State Park, WV × 7 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography This one is called "Full Force" and really showcases the amount of water in Big Creek after all of the rain. The aqua color in the water is the element that keeps me coming back over and over. My work can be viewed at www.gkiserphotography.com or on facebook at @gkiserphotography. × 8 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Rainbow last Saturday in Wytheville, Virginia × 9 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson This American Kestrel stands out amongst dogwood blooms in Brooks, West Virginia.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — at Three Rivers Avian Center. × 10 of 10 Expand Stephanie Hensley Photography I enjoyed a sunset on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville Falls at this little tree farm. I just loved how the beams from the setting sun played peek-a-boo with these gorgeous trees. Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below.

Which one's your favorite this week?

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)