Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 5/5/17

× 1 of 10 Expand Wahoo Photography Humpback Rocks bathed in the early morning sun above a blooming dogwood tree × 2 of 10 Expand Tony Z Photo The end of a hazy day in the Blue Ridge Mountains....No wonder we love to call it home. × 3 of 10 Expand Plaasabilities Photography I've been using my camera to document changes after the Chimneys 2 wildfire last fall. This week the contrast of bright yellow trillium, illuminated by the sun breaking through the rain clouds, against the charred summit of the Chimneys and the foreboding clouds spoke hope to my soul. The Chimneys may be forever scarred, but the beauty continues undeterred.© 2017 Kristina Plaas, All rights reservedhttps://www.facebook.com/plaasabilities × 4 of 10 Expand Bobbie Swan Marr Branch, New River Gorge area, WV × 5 of 10 Expand Paula Tate On the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke, VA early morning after a warm spring rain × 6 of 10 Expand Stephanie Hensley My sunrise view at Graybeard Mountain Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The way the clouds were coming up through the valley with the wind whipping in my face made me feel like I was just on top of the world. Feel free to share. × 7 of 10 Expand Richard Hill Hiking the AT on Roan Mountain × 8 of 10 Expand Sao Carrapichano Tavares‎ Spring beautiful...Petites Gap, Blue Ridge Parkway, Va × 9 of 10 Expand J & G Photos A Beautiful Spring Morning View in the Heart and Soul of the Smoky Mountains..One could never get tired of this beautiful view looking down into the heart and soul of the cades cove valley, this made for a beautiful image with the spring dogwoods still blooming. When John Oliver built his cabin he sure picked a prime spot and a beautiful view.This image was photographed from the John Oliver cabin in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos or copyright and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge— with Regina Henley Phillips. × 10 of 10 Expand Paul Golder Wash Hollow FallsShining Rock Wilderness, Pisgah National ForestPhoto Taken 04/30/17 Prev Next

