Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 4/28/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography This is "The Fire Above" from Brown Mountain. I'm a sucker for a colorful sky. You can view more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on facebook at @gkiserphotography. × 2 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Sunrise on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia — at The Saddle Overlook. × 3 of 10 Expand Paula Tate After the rain at Mills Gap Overlook; milepost 91.8 in Virginia. Taken by Paula Tate of Roanoke, VA × 4 of 10 Expand Sao Carrapichano Tavares In honor of Earth Day, I went up to the Blue Ridge Parkway amid dense fog and torrential rain...It was just perfect.April 22, 2017 × 5 of 10 Expand Paul Malcolm Photography ~Fair as the Moon~The full moon setting above layers of blue ridges, Waterrock Knob, Milepost 451.2, Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina. Feel free to share. × 6 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Upper Falls"Holly River State Park, West Virginia × 7 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger Spring morning on a mountain farm in Monterey, VATaken by Doug Puffenbarger × 8 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Daybreak and the Dogwoods...The dogwoods were still looking good on this early spring morning in cove. The colors in the clouds, morning sun shining on the mountain tops, green leaves on the trees, green grass and the dogwood blooms made for a beautiful morning and image to start off the day.This image was photographed in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos or copyright and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge— with Regina Henley Phillips. × 9 of 10 Expand Gary Frazier Pilot Mountain SP. × 10 of 10 Expand Riding the Back Roads with Bonita Yesterday up on Grandfather Mountain, NC at the Mile High swinging bridge. It was a gorgeous Spring day!My website, www.ridingthebackroads.com Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

Gary Frazier

J & G Photos

Greg Kiser Photography

Paul Malcolm Photography

Doug Puffenbarger

Riding the Back Roads with Bonita

Paula Tate

Sao Carrapichano Tavares

Linda Turman

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)