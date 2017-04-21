Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 4/21/17

×

Ever since I saw my first photo from this unbelievable overlook I've been dying to make a visit and last week I finally got the chance! Located in the Daniel Boone National Forest in McCreary County, Kentucky, Buzzard Rock has one of the best river views in the state, and it looks westerly too! Perfect for sunset! We had spent longer than anticipated on the Eagle Falls trail at Cumberland Falls and I was a bit concerned about time considering none of us in our group knew precisely where Buzzard Rock was. I was thinking trying to find Garland Bend instead when we got texts from good friends Greg Davis and Chris Morris giving us the location and it turned out it was only 20 minutes away! I hopped in good friend Jeff Burcher's Jeep and good friends Jeremy Chapman and Dave Halbig hopped in Jeremy's truck and off we went! Keep in mind that I had been riding with Jeff for the last three days and nowhere during that time did Jeff give an inkling that he could drive like a NASCAR driver, because he he began driving like the rear of the Jeep was on fire during the journey to overlook. I seriously think we set a land speed record to an unmarked parking lot along a gravel road. Quickly we got out grabbed our gear and hurriedly followed an unmarked well worn trail about a mile out to the outcropping where we met up with good friends Chris and Don Hunter with ten minutes left to spare before sunset! Great friends, an awesome overlook, a great sunset, and a sun pillar, it certainly doesn't get much better than that my friends!Thank you for having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged so others can enjoy the beauty of Kentucky! If you have not done so already, please give my page a “like” and be sure to click the “Get Notifications” option to keep up with my latest posts!High quality prints and licensing are available for this image and for most others! Please feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.© 2017 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Please do not download or use this image for personal use with out the permission of William H Fultz II.