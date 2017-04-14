Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 4/14/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Riding the Back Roads with Bonita A beautiful sunset yesterday evening here in the Blue Ridge mountains of Alleghany county, NCMy website, www.ridingthebackroads.com × 2 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Little Waterfalls and Redbuds Across the Little River...As I was driving down the little river road I saw these beautiful little water falls across the river with bonus of some redbuds blooming next to the bank. I just had to stop, pullover and take a few images and this is the results that I came back with..This image was photographed along the Little River Road, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos or copyright and use it as your own. × 3 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "April Morning on Back Fork"Back Fork of Elk River, Webster County, West Virginia × 4 of 10 Expand Patsy Ingle Phillips Beautiful view of Russell County, VA! × 5 of 10 Expand Reflection in a Pool RemnantsEarly morning twilight settles over the steps leading to a rope swing, installed onto the side of the sycamore, gripping to the edge of Hawks Nest Lake, part of the New River in Fayette County; the old giant framing the equally old train trestle in the background that is still used to transport coal through West Virginia and the melancholy purples in the air hearken back to a bygone era. — in Ansted, West Virginia. × 6 of 10 Expand Joey Farley Sunset at Kimsey Run Lake in Hardy Co. WV. × 7 of 10 Expand Vickie Brock Another favorite in the mountains . Mimosa ! × 8 of 10 Expand Passmore Photography Whitewater Falls in NC. × 9 of 10 Expand Golder Photography Blue Hole Falls is a beautiful waterfall located in the Cherokee National Forest and is aptly named for the clear blue pool of water below the falls. The large rock walls adds to it's beauty.Photo taken: 4/1/17Carter County, TN × 10 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's "Roadside View"Taken in Pocahontas County, West Virginia yesterday such a gorgeous spring day Prev Next

