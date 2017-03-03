Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 3/3/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos There's something awesome to be said about staying at the DuPont Lodge at Kentucky's Cumberland Falls State Park because you can wake up, poke your head out the window and quickly tell what the sunrise is going to be like. I woke up a little late on our first morning but when I poked my head out in the distance I could see color on the horizon. So I got my stuff for the day together and took it out to the truck. When I turned around to return to the lodge over the building I could see that things were about to explode so I hurried back gabbed my gear and ran up to the lodge overlook of the Cumberland River. By the time I got up there it was nearly peak and I was able to capture a few shots before it quickly subsided. A great way to start off a great trip!Thank you for having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged so others can enjoy the beauty of Kentucky and it’s surrounding states! If you have not sone so already, please give my page a “like” and be sure to click the “Get Notifications” option to keep up with my latest posts!High quality prints and licensing are available for this image and for most others! Please feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.© 2017 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Please do not download or use this image for personal use with out the permission of William H Fultz II.— with Christopher Morris at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. × 2 of 10 Expand Riding the Back Roads with Bonita It was a beautiful evening for a hike this past Monday at Grayson Highlands State Park, VirginiaFor more of Grayson Highlands see my website at www.ridingthebackroads.com × 3 of 10 Expand Photography by Duane DuVall Captured this sunset the other day up near Mount Mitchell, NC. To see more, go to...Facebook.com/photographybyduaneduvall13 × 4 of 10 Expand Puff's Pics Fog in the Blue Grass Valley as the sun comes out!2/23/17 × 5 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Sunset on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina ~ Amazing Clouds last Friday — at Fox Hunter's Paradise Elev. 2805. × 6 of 10 Expand J & G Photos A Smoky Mountain Sunrise...There is nothing like watching the sunrise from the top of the Smoky Mountains. I captured this beautiful image from the top of Newfound Gap.This image was taken at Newfound Gap, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge— with Regina Henley Phillips. × 7 of 10 Expand Richard Hill Cascade Falls × 8 of 10 Expand L.A. Patterson Photography Little Rock Creek in Bakersville, NC. Taken January 2017.For more please visit my page:https://m.facebook.com/lapattersonphotography/ × 9 of 10 Expand Vickie Brock I call this one ''God's Pallet'' × 10 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's Beautiful Blue Grass Valley in Highland County, Virginia at the end of the day.Photo by M&C Photo's Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)